Train testing continues on Lakewood Subdivision tracks adjacent to I-5

Submitted by Sound Transit

Periodic train testing activity has continued on the section of tracks adjacent to I-5 between Lakewood and DuPont and is part of the ongoing implementation of positive train control (PTC) systems. Testing is expected to continue in the coming months.

Be aware of Sounder and/or other test trains periodically operating during day and nighttime hours at speeds up to 79 mph. Freight and passenger service is also active on the corridor. Please be mindful of potential train activity and remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.

If you have any questions about Sounder PTC testing please contact Blake Jones at 206-398-5470 or blake.jones@soundtransit.org. For more information on Amtrak Cascades service, please contact Janet Matkin at 360-705-7966 or MatkinJ@wsdot.wa.gov