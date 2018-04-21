Steilacoom Town Administrator April 20 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – may 1, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – May 14, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – April 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 3, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Council Meeting Follow-up:

1. Pioneer Park Fence:

Staff met with representatives from Secoma Fence on Friday to discuss the proposed Pioneer Park fence installation. They indicated they could install the fence behind the current fence in the main section but not on the extreme north or south sections (sides). The fence will undulate some due to the uneven ground. Additionally, they informed us that effective Monday the 23rd, due to ram material cost increases due to the recently enacted tariffs, prices will be going up industry wide. They will be providing us an updated quote for the original proposal and will provide costing for the additional posts that the revision would require.

2. Cormorant Park Playground Equipment:

Staff with the equipment playground representative and also met with a councilmember to review and discuss alternatives. Based upon this input we will be obtaining a revised proposal.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Spring Clean-Up:

Spring Clean-up is April 21st and 22nd from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Public Works facility.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Public Safety Open House:

The Department of Public Safety will hold an open house at the station on Wednesday, May 23rd, starting at 6:30 PM. Please come by to tour the station, meet the officers, and ask questions.

Gun Locks:

In partnership with Project Child Safe, the Department of Public Safety is providing gun locks to Town residents. One (1) lock per address may be obtained at Public Safety during normal business hours.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed right-of-way maintenance around guard rails, drainage ways; assisted with Spring Clean-up preparation; assisted the mechanic with vehicle maintenance; and other structures and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor delivered materials and performed grinding of the roadway for approximately ½ of the project. Excavation is scheduled to start Monday.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew energized the street lights in the Tasanee project; performed a disconnection in the 300 block of Martin Street; installed a permanent service in the 1800 block of Rainier Street; installed additional conduit and replaced a valve as part of the Marietta lift station project; energized a solar panel installation in the 300 block of Martin Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a plugged sewer service in the 600 block of Stevens Street; replaced a check valve at the Marietta Street lift station; completed the Water Use Efficiency Report and the Consumer Confidence Report for the Department of Health; performed hydrant maintenance; assisted witht eh Spring Clean-up preparation; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew mowed Town Hall and the Bell Tower area, Perkins Park, Manitoba, Madrona Park entrance, and Byrd Mill Park. Additionally they cleaned the Community Center parking lot and the Cherrydale multipurpose court; sprayed for grass and weeds; removed graffiti from Saltar’s Point park; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Pierce Conservation District – Rain Garden Workshop:

Rain Garden Workshop – May 2 – 6 PM – Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388. Free.

Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 2018 Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 6th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. A Public Safety Officer will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition. Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate. A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available if needed.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at Barb@pski.org if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.