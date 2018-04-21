LIFE class: Two Hundred Years of Fort Vancouver History

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Bob Cromwell will give a talk on Ft. Vancouver- from its establishment by the Hudson’s Bay Company; to the U.S. Army’s Spruce Production Division to build airplanes during WWI; through the current day, as it is used to train archaeologists. Robert Cromwell, Ph.D. works for the U.S. National Park Service at Fort Vancouver National Historical Site, and we are please that he has agreed to give a presentation to active retirees (Learning Is ForEver).

Wednesday, April 25th 10:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Walk-in registration welcomed, beginning at 10:00 a.m.- $10, cash or check.

PLU’s Morken Center, Room 103 Campus parking pass available at the door, or on LIFE’s website www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar

Questions? Contact Learning Is ForEver’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart, at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166