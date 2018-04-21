The Raiders (4-10, 6-12 overall, RPI #12) in league, got stung by Everett’s (9-7 league, 17-11 overall, RPI #11) bats on Wednesday night at Heritage Park in Puyallup. After the game, the Assistant Coach Jeff Beha said, “That was probably the best hitting we have seen from a team this year. We faced a lineup that was supercharged at the plate. When you combine that with numerous errors, you are going to struggle to win.”

The Raiders fell behind in the first game giving up four errors in the first, that would allow a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the second when the Raiders would score for the first time. Everett would end up with an 11-7 lead in the first game. In the second game, Everett would use Pierce errors and twelve hits to a 12-0 lead after two innings. The Trojans would gain control for a 14-5 win. Autumn Heitzman pitches to Everett.

Despite the defensive struggles, Pierce had a some offensive leaders in game one and two. Michaela Hougland had hits in both games going 3-for-6 with 3 RBI’s and a double. Sharon Hazen hit a three run home run. Riley Reyes-Redhair also had a two run double in the first game. In the second game, Kelby Smith was 2-for-3 in game one with a double and four RBI’s. Autumn Heitzman had a 3 run double.

Pierce will play at home again vs. #4 Bellevue Bulldogs (9-7 league, 21-8 overall, RPI #5) at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 20 in a doubleheader at Heritage Park in Puyallup. The Raiders will then end the week against Everett C.C. on the road on Sunday at noon in Everett.

Source: Everett Softball Takes Doubleheader From Raiders. – Pierce College Athletics