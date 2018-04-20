Tacoma Narrows Rotary Celebrate Community 2018

Submitted by Tacoma Narrows Rotary

The Tacoma Narrows Rotary Fifth Annual Celebrate Community 2018 event is scheduled for May 5th, 2018 at Curtis Junior High School from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. As has been the tradition, Rotary Scholarships for High School Seniors, the UPSD – PTSA Golden Acorn Winners, and the City of University Place Volunteer Award will all be given. This year the event is adding scholarships for preschool children, a request from the local teachers to help improve literacy in early education in the school district.

This years featured speaker is Claire Flemming, Curtis High School graduate and 2011 Daffodil Queen. She was a Rotary Summer Exchange Student to Ecuador during her high school years. Claire completed her B. A. at the University of Washington in Political Science. She spent a year during her college education studying abroad in Spain. She was also selected for a Department of State Internship and assigned to the embassy in El Salvador. After graduation, the S. Korean government hired her to teach English in their public-school system for two years. This year she is one of twenty students for the inaugural class of the U of W’s Adolescent and Child Psychology Master’s Program. She has now been accepted next year to the University of the Pacific doctorate program in psychology.

Come enjoy a catered dinner by Chef Sunshine Catering and celebrate the University Place community for another year.

Order tickets with Kathy@sunsetbible.com