Reel with Laughter at SHMA Silent Movie Night

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

Lean back, munch popcorn … but make sure you don’t choke with laughter. For here comes the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association’s (SHMA) traditional Silent Movie Night.

This year, the event will feature two Charlie Chaplin silent movies. “Dough and Dynamite” (1914) counts as one of the greatest Hollywood comedies of the silent movie era. Produced within only 9 days, it established Chaplin not just as an actor, but also as a movie writer. The second movie shown is “Work” (1915).

Both silent movies are way more than just slapstick entertainment. The exaggeration of the plots in fact highlights sociocritical aspects of the working world of the early 20th century. Charlie Chaplin stars as an exploited employee in both movies which culminate in … well, see for yourselves!

SHMA Silent Movie Night takes place in the Education Room (basement) of the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom, WA 98388, on April 27, 2018 at 7 p.m.

The admittance fee is two bits (i.e. 25 cents) and includes popcorn and water. Donations are welcome, of course.

The movies are also suitable for viewers aged six years and older. For further information, please call 253-584-4133.