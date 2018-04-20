PSE offers ways to reduce your carbon footprint this Earth Month

As people throughout the region and all over the world celebrate Earth Month, Puget Sound Energy wants to help customers reduce their carbon footprint.

“Creating pathways to allow our customers to participate in green energy and reduce their carbon footprint is a commitment year-round,” said PSE Director of Customer Energy Management & Renewables Bob Stolarski. “There are many low-cost ways to make your home and lifestyle green this month and every month.”

PSE recommends three easy ways to participate in Earth Month:

Replace inefficient lightbulbs with LEDs. Switching to LEDs may seem like a small change, but they can make a big impact both for your home and the environment. Compared to CFLs or incandescent bulbs, LEDs provide higher quality lighting, have a longer lifespan, and contain zero toxic elements. Look for everyday instant discounts and special offers on LEDs at participating retail stores. Recycle your fridge responsibly. Proper fridge disposal reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves more than 120 pounds of recyclable steel from the landfill. From now until the end of May, PSE will take the hassle out of the haul-away and give you $50 to pick up and recycle your old model, plain and simple. For a limited time, upgrade to a new Whirlpool ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator, and PSE will also give you a $50 rebate. Doable renewable. You don’t have to install solar panels to participate in green energy. For as little as four dollars – or the price of your morning latte – added to your monthly bill, you can match part of your electricity usage with locally sourced, renewable energy.

Earlier this month, PSE provided 800 free trees to customers through the Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Over the next 20 years, these trees are expected to save more than 222,000 kWh of energy and more than 1.6 million gallons of storm water runoff.

To learn more about PSE’s commitment to creating a better energy future, head to www.pse.com/environment.