Lakewood’s Lotus Blossom dedication is Sunday

The public is invited to a dedication of the recently installed public art piece at Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard. The dedication ceremony is Sunday, April 22 at 9 a.m. at the traffic island. People should park in the nearby Lakewood Water District parking lot at 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW.

Designed and produced by artist Karsten Boysen, the Lotus Blossom was commissioned by the Lakewood City Council and the Lakewood Arts Commission in 2017.

The city paid for the $80,000 project with monies from its Art Fund. The city is allotted a certain number of days each year for the use of McGavick Conference Center which it makes available for public rental. Revenues from this usage go into the art fund to support efforts of the city’s Arts Commission.

The artwork is bronze and weighs more than 2,500 pounds. The dedication ceremony coincides with Earth Day.