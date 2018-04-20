Lakewood Bombers 14U Baseball Fundraiser

Submitted by Lakewood Baseball CLub

Support The Lakewood Bombers’ by simply enjoying a good meal… The new Lakewood Mod Pizza has teamed up with the Bombers in a fundraiser this Sunday April 22.

The Lakewood Bombers have been participating with Lakewood Baseball Club for 7 seasons, now competing in the PONY age level (14U). LBC and the Bombers are part of P.O.N.Y. (Protect Our Nation’s Youth) Baseball.

Stop in on Sunday, show the flyer and order great pizza. A portion of the sales will help the Bombers travel this season to represent Lakewood in several Baseball tournaments.