Cops v. Teachers raises $6,500

At the Lakes High School assembly on Thursday, a check in the amount of $6,500 was presented to the family of Madison Middleton. Over 100 staff and students at Lakes plus the Kiwanis of Clover Park and Lakewood Police came together to support Madison and her family on March 29 for the 9th annual Cops v. Teachers Charity Basketball game.

Maddie is the true definition of the word “fighter” and teaches us all that life is worth living, and to never give up. Maddie is a fourth-grade student at Tyee Park Elementary in Lakewood. All her life she has battled a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).

On hand to present the check in front of the entire student body was Kiwanis Treasurer Mike Darrah, Kiwanis member Jerry Dunlap, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro and Baron Coleman and Heather Brown Lakes Key Club Advisors. This money will be used to support Maddie and family and her medical costs.