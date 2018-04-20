Community invited to weigh in on Flood Hazard Management Plan update

The community is invited to weigh in on an update of the Pierce County Rivers Flood Hazard Management Plan via an online open house through May 4.

The plan guides how flooding and the associated hazards on major rivers, large tributaries, and associated floodplains are managed. It also provides a comprehensive approach to protect public safety and reduce damages from major river flooding and channel migration.

The community can access the open house at www.piercecountywa.org/floodplanupdate to learn about the proposed updates and changes to the plan, and provide feedback.

About the update

The plan was adopted in 2013 after extensive public input and review by technical professionals.

This update includes technical changes such as updated project costs, and the addition of new information on hazards, vulnerabilities, and accomplishments since the adoption of the plan. The update does not include recommendations to increase taxes or request additional revenue from taxpayers.

“While this is a technical update to the flood plan, it is important people review the proposed changes and familiarize themselves with the plan,” said Anne-marie Marshall-Dody, Planning and Public Works planning and partnerships manager and floodplain administrator. “This is also a progress report on projects Pierce County and other agencies have worked on since 2013 to protect our community.”

Pierce County is required to update the plan every five years as part of its participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS). The federal insurance program allows property owners in unincorporated Pierce County to receive up to a 40 percent discount on federally backed flood insurance premiums.

Seven presidential disaster declarations have been issued for flooding in Pierce County since the 1990s. The last major flood was in 2009.

Pierce County continues to maintain levees along the major rivers while also developing innovative programs such as buying property from sellers who want to move out of harm’s way after significant flooding, and building levees farther apart to widen the river channels and give the rivers more room during flood events.