Celebrate Great Yarns

Are you knitting, crocheting, or working with yarns in a different way? Then this Saturday event is just down your alley! The Sock Peddlers LLC invite everybody to come to their store for Local Yarn Store Day this Saturday, April 21, from 11 am through 6 pm.

Browse through the colorful shelves of yarn, Get yourself a free Ravelry pattern code, courtesy of Plymouth Yarns. Watch a demonstration at 11 and 12 am or at 1, 4, and 5 pm to get yourself inspired. And make sure you get into the drawing for a free basket of yarn (you don’t even have to be present for the drawing itself!).

Maybe you also want to know more about all the fun classes that The Sock Peddlers LLC offer while you are enjoying free refreshments. Just check it out at the picturesque Colonial Center, 6122 Motor Ave, in Lakewood, next door to the clock tower.