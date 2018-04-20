Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now focuses on how race plays a role in homelessness

As if the skyrocketing numbers of those who are homeless in our country aren’t alarming enough–there’s strong evidence that extreme poverty does discriminate, especially against African Americans.

On Friday’s edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at how race plays a large role in who is most likely to end up on the street. Project SPARC, a nation-wide study found that black people are more likely to be victims of this disturbing trend than whites and other racial groups.

Why is the African American community hit so hard? We’ll talk to educators and homeless experts as we discuss the findings of Project SPARC.

