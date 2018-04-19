TFS Annual Fuchsia Sale, April 21

Submitted by Nancy White

Every year TFS has a Plant Sale. This is the club’s fundraiser for the year. Come see the variety of plants. It’s supposed to be sunny on Saturday.

Date: this Saturday, April 21, 2018

Time: 9:00AM to plants sold out/or 12:00PM (whichever comes first)

Location:

Disabled American Veterans Hall Parking Lot

1110 N. Stevens

Tacoma, WA 98406

(Across from Jefferson Elementary School)

Hundreds of plants in 4” pots. All Priced to sell! We have mostly Hardy Perennial Fuchsias for the garden or planters and some Trailing Fuchsias to plant in baskets. There will also be some plants from members gardens and miscellaneous.

TFS Members will be present to help you choose plants and answer questions about growing fuchsias.

CASH & CHECKS ONLY PLEASE

The TAHOMA FUCHSIA SOCIETY was founded November 23, 1981.

Club Purpose:

To increase knowledge about fuchsia culture.

To share this information among members and the public.

To encourage sharing of fuchsia starts and plants.

To stimulate members enjoyment of these wonderful plants. To share social activities with fellow enthusiasts.

Fuchsia Folks are Friendly Folks!