Macchiato named Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Macchiato is a drop dead gorgeous Satin Angora. The rabbit is as sweet as the sugary beverage she’s named for and enjoys attention, which makes it even easier for the grooming she requires several times a week.

Macchiato came to the Society severely matted and had to be shaved down. Now that her luscious locks are growing back and with regular grooming, it won’t be long before her soft mane is back in all its glory.

Macchiato enjoys the simple things in life: a good long hop time to get the blood flowing, daily salads (hay, not so much), and your utter care and devotion.

If you have any questions about the beautiful lass or her care, please contact her former foster family via email. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.