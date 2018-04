Submitted by Judi Hunter

Heads up everyone. Do not miss “Peter and the Starcatcher” at the Lakewood Playhouse. One of the best plays of the season anywhere. The acting was terrific and one of my favorite characters was Kyle Sinclair who played Black Stache (Captain Hook)….so very funny and great expressions to boot…hilarious. Not to say the others were not stars in their own right. Left with tears flowing down my face with laughter….we all did. Good one to see.