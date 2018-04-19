Lakewood Chick-fil-A to hire 80, names franchise owner

LAKEWOOD, Wash.–Chick-fil-A has named Jason Davies franchise owner of the chain’s stand-alone Lakewood restaurant as the hiring of upwards of 80 new team members begins in preparation for a May 3 grand opening.

When Lakewood’s first Chick-fil-A opens at 5429 100th St. SW in Lakewood on May 3, it will be the realization of a dream for Davies who has spent the almost seven years on the chain’s corporate staff leading openings for franchise owners across the country. Davies, who holds a master’s in education from Ball State University, worked in education administration and hospitality before joining Chick-fil-A. In his role helping franchise owners open new locations, Davies realized the Chick-fil-A franchise operator role fit his entrepreneurial goal of owning a business where he could have a positive impact on his employees, customers and community, He and his wife, Jeul, have been living in the Tacoma are more than three months, already feel at home in their new community and can’t wait to open the doors of the new restaurant.

Lakewood’s 4,626-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant will include drive-thru service featuring two ordering lanes merging

into a single lane for pickup as well as dining room seating for 130. The restaurant, which includes an indoor children’s playground, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., offering a full breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m. It will be the second Washington Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in less than a month, following the new Covington location which welcomed guests on April 12.

Davies has begun hiring as many as 80 team members as he builds his Lakewood staff. He is filling full-time and part-time positions in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing. Each position will include benefits such as scholarships for continuing education. In addition, Chick-fil-A restaurant team members appreciate having Sundays off, flexible schedules, and the family atmosphere fostered at the restaurant.

Named one of the “best places to work” by Glassdoor, Chick-fil-A is known for hiring, developing and retaining talent, offering a supportive workplace with opportunities for leadership development, respect for work-life balance and competitive wages.

Chick-fil-A team members are eligible for the chain’s initiative, Remarkable Futures, which provides $4.9 million in annual scholarships. Ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, the scholarships are based on leadership, community involvement and academic achievement. Over the years, Chick-fil-A, which employs more than 75,000 people through corporate positions and franchised locations, has provided almost $38 million to help pay for college.

Interested applicants can learn more by visiting www.cfalakewood.com. Follow the Lakewood restaurant at www.facebook.com/cfalakewood for updates on job opportunities and grand opening events. Note: Each Chick-fil-A restaurant is individually owned and operated and is a separate employer.