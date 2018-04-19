Get out the tent and gear; meet at Lakewood Playhouse

Once again, John Munn, Lakewood Playhouse’s Managing Artistic Director and director of the current production “Peter and the Starcatcher,” has worked his theatrical magic by turning the small intimate theatre into a hall trebled its size – large enough to hold two four-masted sailing vessels.

With the help of set designer Blake R. York’s perfect hodgepodge of leftover scraps that the mind of pre-pubescent teen boys would know they could build the background for the charming high- camp production.

If you’ve been in an alternate universe for the past hundred or so years and missed the tale of this fairy boy, or if you plan to bring youngsters to the show who have never seen the Disney Channel, make certain you pick up a copy of the movie, cartoon or TV special and view one of the equally charming stories of Peter Pan so you and the kids can have a lot of extra fun with the “in” jokes, with which the show is generously peppered.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” with novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson and stage adaptation by Rick Elice, is a prequel to James M. Barrie’s thrilling adventures of the boy who wanted never to grow up – the magical Peter Pan. This whimsical adventure answers many of the questions asked by the story’s admirers.

Munn’s crew is tried and true and supportive. Beside York’s dreamy set design, Naarah R. McDonald does costumes; Jacob Viramontes does the light design; Deborah L. Armstrong is music supervisor; Karrie Morrison does props and dresses the set; and Madisen Crowley is Stage Manager.

Munn’s direction is campy, which the cast follows with aplomb. Everyone seems to be having fun with this show, especially as Munn peels back another layer of onion to reveal another hint to the characters’ association with Barrie’s original tale.

There are two ships. Two identical trunks are delivered to the port. One contains a precious cargo belonging to Queen Victoria, who has charged Lord Leonard Aster custodian and deliverer of the cargo to the King of Rundoon. The second is a decoy which contains only sand. Lord Aster boards The Wasp, the fastest ship afloat which is captained by Aster’s school chum Captain Scott. For some reason, Aster delivers his precious daughter Molly with her nanny, Mrs. Bumbrake (who is written to be played by a man) to the second ship, The Neverland, captained by the sinister Bill Slank, who is a pawn of the dastardly pirate Black Stache. With the hustle and bustle of good-byes and embarkation, Slank switches the trunks.

Grempkin, the schoolmaster of St. Norbert’s Orphanage for Lost Boys, sells three orphans – Prentiss, Ted, and Boy to Slank, who tells them they will serve as helpers to the King of Rundoon, but Slank indicates a more sinister outcome for the lads. After the boys receive no farewells; they realize no one cares enough about them to say goodbye. Boy proclaims that he hates grownups.

During the voyage, more layers are revealed so the audience becomes more able to connect the current tale with the century-old favorite. For instance, Stache pretends to befriend Boy to gain his help; the unscrupulous cutthroat says that Boy should have a proper name and suggests many – Boy finally settles on Peter. Peter learns that Stache is evil and fights against him in favor of Molly and her father’s cause. Stache opens the trunk he thinks holds the treasure but it is empty; in a fit of rage, the pirate slams the trunk lid down so hard, he severs his hand.

We also find that Molly is accepted as a mother-figure to the lost boys and that her nurse is called Nana and that Molly’s father promises to buy the girl a St. Bernard dog when they finally get home.

There so many things which happen in the brief two and a half hours of this enchanting tale that the audience is on the edge of their seats awaiting the next exposé, which includes battles with creatures from under the sea (including a crocodile); the love interest between Mrs. Bumbrake and Alf; Stache’s sworn vengeance on Peter; and most important, how the good guys learn to fly.

Munn has chosen a strong cast all of whom perform admirably, whether in the Ensemble or with Principle or Lead roles; each helps move the story along accordingly.

Milton Manase carries four parts: Grempkin, Mack, Sanchez and Mollusk. Aaron Mohs-Hale does nicely as the short-lived Captain Robert Falcon Scott.

Nigel Kelley is Fighting Prawn and the fledging thespian admirably throws his weight around as the fierce chief of the tribe of Mollusk Islanders.

Gunner Ray is the indentured orphan boy Prentiss, who insists that he is in charge of the three but constantly succumbs to the call of non-existent food. Parker Dean is sympathetic as the orphan boy, Ted, who doesn’t seem to care who is in charge of things.

Chap Wolf is a loving Smee, the omni-present loyal first mate of Black Stache, who will do anything (and nicely does) for his evil captain.

Tony Williams has two roles. He’s good as Hawking Clam but as the dastardly Bill Slank, Captain of The Neverland, Williams is – well, dastardly good!

James Wrede plays Lord Leonard Aster, the confident of the Queen. Wrede makes Aster a self-assured English man, certain that nothing will thwart her Majesty nor her emissaries. He shows his love for his daughter, but perhaps, his love and duty for queen and country is a bit greater.

W. Scott Pinkston is a spooky charmer as Alf, the salty seaman from The Neverland, who falls instantly and desperately in love with Mrs. Bumbrake. From first meeting, Pinkston is almost inseparable from his lady love.

Martin Larson returns to Lakewood Playhouse with a huge bang after more than two decades hiatus while he was living his life in the real world. As in years past, Larson grabs the role of Mrs. Bumbrake and runs with it for a touchdown. Larson is lovable, gentile and glorious in the role.

McKenna Sanford is the charming woman-child Molly Aster. Sanford’s comprehension of the role is complete. She exudes love for the poor orphans, her understanding of her father’s loyalty to the Queen and her quick pick-up of what to do and when to do it, comes as second nature to the young actor. Sanford’s stage presence is good as is her relationship to the rest of the cast.

Kyle Sinclair is captivating as the arrogant, scenery-chewing Black Stache. Sinclair is perfect from the shape and texture of his almost Groucho Marx-like mustache to his malapropism-prone lines spoken with a straight face and entrances, which incorporate a tableau-type stance which puts a silent film entrance of Rudolph Valentino to shame. Each time Sinclair appears on stage, it’s the same. One can see the actor relishes this contrived self-gratifying gesture and he is just so very right for the role.

Emily Cohen is Boy, later Peter. Cohen is excellent in the role of the lost youth who has come to be distrustful of grown-ups that he vows never to become one. Cohen tackles the role with true feeling of a lonesome child looking for bright hope through the dark hole of the vessel in which he must travel until he stumbles on a new lease on life. Cohen’s demeanor is so perfect pre-pubescent masculine, it may be a few scenes before the audience realizes that, in fact, she is a woman.

As a side note, one may ask why of the many actors who have portrayed Peter Pan, all but a few have been female. The answer is simple. The play first opened in England around the turn of the 20th Century. During that era, it was illegal for children under the age of 14 to appear on stage. By the time a boy was that age, generally, he had already undergone his voice change and growth spurt, ergo, it was decided to follow Barrie’s admonition to remember to play Peter as “a bird which was born yesterday” and cast a dainty female in the role instead of an emerging youth.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” continues at The Lakewood Playhouse in the northeast section of the Lakewood Towne Center, just behind the Pierce Transit Bus Depot through April 22, each Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or go online to www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a triumph for Lakewood audiences. It has all aspects of a good theatrical experience – fun, intrigue, mystery, love and comedy with colorful costumes and good acting and excellent direction.

Let’s just say that with this production, John Munn really has something to crow about!