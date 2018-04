The DuPont City Council will hold a Special Meeting for an elected officials retreat beginning at 6:00 pm on Friday, April 20, 2018 through noon on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Polynesian Resort, 615 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569, to discuss topics on being an effective Councilmember; Council Procedures; budget priorities; biennial budget; Business & Occupational (B&O) Tax future; communications policy; and process instruction.