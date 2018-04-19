Join West Pierce Fire & Rescue at the Lakewood YMCA this Saturday, April 21st from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for the annual Disaster Preparedness Day! Learn how to prepared your household for a disaster, how to build a disaster kit and much more! This event is held in conjunction with the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day and you do not need to be a member to attend. Custom-fit helmets and life jackets will also be available for purchase (cash only, please. Prices range from $7-14). The post Disaster Preparedness Day is This Saturday! appeared first on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.