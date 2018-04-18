Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Barbara Bush

Pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory of former First Lady Barbara Bush who passed away on April 17, 2018 at the age of 92.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.