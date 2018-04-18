Rob Garratt Talks Baseball History: How the SF Giants Won Over Their New Fan Base

It’s Major League Baseball season, and that means Rob Garratt, author of Home Team: The Turbulent History of the San Francisco Giants, is returning to home base—for just long enough to give a talk on his favorite topic: baseball.

The acclaimed new book by the Puget Sound professor emeritus has led to invitations for him to give talks around the country on this 60th anniversary of the year when the New York Giants, and the iconic Willie Mays, moved to San Francisco. It was a tough transition in 1958—for the team and the fans.

Garratt will explain how the Giants won over their new fan base, with the help of San Francisco sports writers who launched a “Make it New” strategy to reinvent the team into something uniquely San Franciscan.

The Home Team author was a finalist for the Seymour Medal, from the Society for American Baseball Research, and his book made the Sports Collectors Digest list of the “50 Best Baseball Book in 2017.” The book has led to reviews or interviews by Sports Illustrated, Sports Byline Radio, San Francisco Chronicle, and Christian Science Monitor, among others.

Everyone is welcome to the free talk and book signing. The library is near the corner of N. 18th Street on N. Warner Street at University of Puget Sound. Light refreshments will be served. Talk and book signing, Monday, April 23, 4–5 p.m. in the Collins Memorial Library, Room 020 at the University of Puget Sound.

For directions and a map of the University of Puget Sound campus:pugetsound.edu/directions

For accessibility information please contact via email or 253.879.3931, or visit pugetsound.edu/accessibility.