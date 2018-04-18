Raiders Baseball Finds Offense Late In Game vs. Grays Harbor, 13-3

Pierce College (6-3 league, 13-16 overall) knows they are attending to stay near the standings leaders Tacoma (7-2 league, 16-6 overall) and Lower Columbia (6-3 league, 20-5 overall) in the NWAC West, especially after yesterday’s 3-2 loss to the Centralia Trailblazers. Pierce felt like today’s game was important to the team.

The team however, was behind the Grays Harbor team (3-4 league, 4-21 overall) heading into the fifth inning. Assistant Coach Phillips said, “Once we get through the lineup we get going. We get the jitters out.” Pierce ended up finding their offense about this time, scoring in the last four innings. The Raiders took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with Hudson Byorick hitting a two RBI single to bring the score to 4-3. Once the team got the lead, they continued to get the hits it needed, creating fourteen hits.

Freshman Jamie Maples (3-0) pitched the first five innings for the Raiders giving up two earned runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. Maples ended up getting the win and Tyler Fox came in to get his third save in his three innings. Fox ended up giving up only three hits and four strikeouts. Scheffler is one of 13 runs on Tuesday.

Coach Jake Phillps said, “This was a huge win for us today. Yesterday’s loss was a tough one on our guys. It was good for us to come out and get a win heading into Saturday’s games with Green River.” The Raiders will end up playing Green River (0-7 league, 0-21 overall) at home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Jaryn Nakamoto was asked today about his recent fielding plays, saying “I made adjustments both in the field and at the plate as we got into league. We want to find a way to find the needed lightning to get the big hitters on base. The main thing I want to do whether I’m at the plate or in the field is to try to slow things down.” The coaches have used the important impact of Nakamoto. Phillips said, “Nakamoto has been playing well with his hands at the plate. With his .512 OBP in league, his hands have shown lightning. He has also been a general on the field and he has made some great plays for his team.”

With the 13 runs and 14 hits, Pierce had some great offensive stats. Ty Swanson was 3-for-5 with 2 RBI’s. Hudson Byorick was 1-for-3 with 3 RBI’s. Jacob Hinkle was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and Rylan Cratsenberg was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s.

Source: Raiders Baseball Finds Offense Late In Game vs. Grays Harbor, 13-3. – Pierce College Athletics