Overnight lane, ramp and street closures in Tacoma later this week

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma have a handful of overnight ramp, lane and street closures planned later this week. The closures allow crews to inspect and repair the roadway, and advance work on SR 16 HOV lanes.

Some work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Signed detours will be in place.

Thursday, April 19

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Friday, April 20

South Tacoma Way at South Sprague Avenue and South Wilkeson Street will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 21. Drivers who use South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be maintained on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 56th Street and on eastbound SR 16 between South Union Avenue and South Sprague Avenue.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.