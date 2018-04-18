Overnight closure of South Tacoma Way planned for SR 16 HOV construction

TACOMA – Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will close South Tacoma Way overnight Friday, April 20 for a concrete pour.

From 11 p.m. Friday, April 20 to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 21, drivers who use South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be maintained on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.

Additional lane and ramp closures associated with the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.