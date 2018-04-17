Tacoma’s Dr. Gregory Plancich Annual Mission Trip to Guatemala with Open Wide Foundation

Submitted by Plancich Dental

TACOMA, Wash. Plancich Dental’s Dr. Gregory Plancich recently returned from his annual mission trip to Peronia, Guatemala with the nonprofit organization Open Wide Foundation. Open Wide Foundation at Spear Education operates year-round and coordinates dental teams from all corners of the United States for 35 weeks out of the year. This is a journey that Dr. Plancich, his son Bryce have embarked on for the past seven years.

Open Wide Foundation’s mission is to bring oral health care to underserved communities worldwide. Through Open Wide Foundation, over 125,000 patients have received dental treatment by more than 500 volunteers. In addition, more than 40 local dentists who have been trained by the nonprofit. There are now more than nine open dental clinics in developing world countries.

Through this most recent trip, Dr. Plancich and his team were able to help individuals like 5-year-old, Jose who had an infected tooth. If you would like to donate or learn more about Open Wide Foundation, visit: www.openwidefoundation.org.

