Pierce’s Baseball team (5-3 league, 12-16 overall) ended up with a pretty good weekend getting a home doubleheader win on Sunday, and a split against Centralia (3-6 league, 6-14 overall) at the Recreation Athletic Complex in Lacey, on Monday. The team felt the sting in the 3-2 loss in the final game.

The Raiders were off to a good start with Dominic Agron giving up one run in seven innings and Tyler Fox receiving a save in the final two innings, without giving up another run. Then in the second game, Alan Vasquez has a remarkable performance in Sunday’s final seven inning game that ends up being a one hitter. Pierce would then have a hit parade in the first game on Monday, winning the early game, 15-4.

The Raiders ended up with thirteen hits in the first game led by Jacob Hinkle 3-for-6 and Nainoa Paragoso 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, before the loss in the nightcap.

Overall, the pitching staff performed well through the weekend. Dominic Agron threw seven innings, with seven strikeouts. Then Alan Vasquez throws a one hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no base on balls. Vasquez threw 72% of his pitches for strikes. Vasquez would be honored by Pierce Athletics today as the Hampton Inn & Suites Player of the Week for his performance. Wrolstad would perform well in Monday’s blowout, keeping pace by allowing just three runs in 7.2 innings. Stroup would give up three runs in his six inning outing.

The Raiders will play at home on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. vs. Grays Harbor (3-3 league, 4-20 overall) in a single game rain makeup. Grays Harbor comes in with a two game winning streak after taking down Green River over the weekend.

Source: Baseball Falls in Final Game to Centralia, But Get Three Wins. – Pierce College Athletics