Steilacoom Town Council April 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of April 3, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107366- #107373 in the amount of $239,095.67
- Approval of Claims Checks #107378 – #107424 in the amount of $118,610.00 and Manual Check #107364 in the amount of $58.00
- Indemnity/Hold Harmless Agreement w/Penninsula P & L (AB 2848)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Action Items
- Sewer Utility Rate Modification (AB 2846) (Ordinance #1582)
- New Items
- Pioneer Park Fence Reconstruction, Bid Award, (AB 2847) (*)
- Steilacoom Blvd./Marietta Ct. Conduit Installation, Bid Award (AB 2849) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- Nuisance Ordinance
