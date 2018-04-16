The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council April 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of April 3, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107366- #107373 in the amount of $239,095.67
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107378 – #107424 in the amount of $118,610.00 and Manual Check #107364 in the amount of $58.00
    4. Indemnity/Hold Harmless Agreement w/Penninsula P & L (AB 2848)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Action Items
    1. Sewer Utility Rate Modification (AB 2846) (Ordinance #1582)
  6. New Items
    1. Pioneer Park Fence Reconstruction, Bid Award, (AB 2847) (*)
    2. Steilacoom Blvd./Marietta Ct. Conduit Installation, Bid Award (AB 2849) (*)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  8. Study Session:
    1. Nuisance Ordinance

