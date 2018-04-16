Lakewood Seeking Youth Council member

The city of Lakewood is seeking a Youth Councilmember for its Youth Council which reports to the Lakewood City Council. See below for details.

Applications due: Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Term: September 2018 through June 2019

Description: Under the direction of a designated City Councilmember, the Youth Council conveys to the City Council issues having citywide impact to youth; research, collect, analyze and compile data and information for inclusion in reports; maintain records and files related to youth issues and youth programs for inclusion in reports; maintain records and files related to youth issues and youth programs.

Duties: Convey to the Mayor and City Council, through oral and/or written presentations at City Council meetings, issues impacting youth that may have citywide impact; assist other students to become involved in their communities; prepare a variety of correspondence, reports and other materials. Maintain records of all communications between Youth Councilmembers and City Council; provide summary status reports relating to issues presented to Council and resolutions, if any. Organize and coordinate youth forums and activities; communicate with youth throughout Lakewood as well as to citizens, community groups, Human Services Collaboration members and outside organizations. Interact with principals and students of designated public and private schools in person and on the phone. Participate on a variety of City committees, study groups and task forces; attend a variety of meetings as assigned. Perform related duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications: Any combination equivalent to: an entering High School student in good academic standing, including a good attendance record. Past leadership experience and/or involvement in school or community organizations and/or events desired. Must attend a school in Lakewood or reside in Lakewood.

Working Conditions:

Business and school environment. Able to attend Lakewood City Council meetings on the first Monday evening of each month at 7 p.m. and Youth Council meetings on the first and third Monday evenings of each month at 6 p.m.

Hearing and speaking to exchange information.

How to apply: Submit a letter of interest stating a) why you want to be considered and b) any past/present/future involvement in your school (i.e. clubs, student government, etc.) or community to:

City Manager’s Office, Attn: Briana Schumacher, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499-5027 or by email: BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us by 5 p.m. on the closing date. Please include your contact information including: mailing address, phone number and email address on the letter.