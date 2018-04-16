JBLM late-night mortar firing April 17-19

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night mortar training Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 0:01 a.m. through Thursday, April 19, 2018, Midnight using 81 mm and 120 mm mortars.

One JBLM unit, is scheduled to conduct day, evening and nighttime training with 81 mm and 120 mm mortars during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 0:01 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Thursday. Expect mortar training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.