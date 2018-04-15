Pierce College recognized by Emergency Food Network

In honor of its support and contribution to Emergency Food Network’s mission to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse and nutritious food supply to those in need, Pierce College was recognized with a Corporate/Civic Partner Award during a special event on April 11.

According to a recent study published in the Washington Post, nearly 1 in 10 community college students struggle with hunger, and 30 to 40 percent of college students in general face food insecurity. Pierce College is working to combat the problem of hunger among college students by actively supporting the work of Emergency Food Network which, thanks to the help of volunteers and donors, can turn each dollar donated into $12 worth of food.

Corporate and Civic Partners of Emergency Food Network are recognized for engaging in efforts to fight hunger and receive distinction for their work in helping to ensure that no person in Pierce County goes hungry.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.