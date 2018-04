The Milroy Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 while Pierce County crews repair guardrails on the north end of the bridge.

The bridge crosses the Puyallup River on 66th Avenue East between River Road East and North Levee Road East. Motorists will need to use an alternative route during the closure.

The guardrails have been damaged by passing vehicles.

The Milroy Bridge is a steel truss bridge built in 1931. It carries approximately 10,000 vehicles a day.