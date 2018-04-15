Culture Sharing with Chinese Students

This summer you have a chance to open your home and meet new friends.

Chinese students (ages 12-18), are looking for “home stays” during a summer camp from July 9 – July 18, 2018. The students are from Tacoma’s Sister City Fuzhou, China. Like Tacoma it has a busy port.

“Fuzhou, the capital of southeastern China’s Fujian province, is a sprawling industrial and transportation hub. Its downtown includes the ‘3 Lanes and 7 Alleys’ quarter of preserved Ming and Qing dynasty buildings. The mountaintop Yushan Scenic Area features the restored 10th-century White Pagoda. West Lake Park, dating to 282 A.D., is an urban green area with bridges and pavilions.” — Wikipedia

Opening you door to an international student is a wonderful way to learn about another culture. It could change your life! Students are expected to take part in the host family’s daily activities. This is a chance for them to learn about our way of life and by sharing you can learn about their homes and schools. Two or three students may stay with one host family.

The family will provide transportation for students to and from school as well as two meals a day (breakfast and dinner). Host families will recive a stipend of $65 per day per student. Students will attend classes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lincoln High School.

For more information and to sign up as a host family, please, contact Theresa at via email or call 253-221-0529.