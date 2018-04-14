The University of Puget Sound Receives 2018 Tahoma Business Environmental Award

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually recognizes a local business for their outstanding environmental stewardship and efficiency through its Tahoma Business Environmental Award (TBEA).

This year’s award was presented to the University of Puget Sound by Tom Taylor with Taylor-Thomason Insurance, the ceremony’s Presenting Sponsor.

The University of Puget Sound is committed to integrating a sustainable agenda into the everyday lives of the student and faculty that reside over their campus. Loggers Live Green is the symbol of the university’s continuing commitment to sustainability. It encourages behavioral sustainability to all members of the campus community and to create a path to a healthier future.

The university focuses on cutting waste, unplugging to conserve energy, using alternative modes of transportation, eating “greener” by choosing their source of food and making conscious decisions about their food choices.

For more information about sustainability at University of Puget Sound and Logger Live Green, visit www.pugetsound.edu/about/sustainability-at-puget-sound/

The Chamber is proud to recognize forward-thinking businesses and organizations throughout Tacoma and Pierce County. Congratulations to the University of Puget Sound!