Steilacoom Town Administrator April 13 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 17, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – May 14, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – April 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 3, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Spring Clean-Up:

Spring Clean-up is April 21st and 22nd from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Public Works facility.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Gun Locks:

In partnership with Project Child Safe, the Department of Public Safety is providing gun locks to Town residents. One (1) lock per address may be obtained at Public Safety during normal business hours.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected and cleaned storm water catch basins and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continues to provide material submittals for review and approval. Field work is anticipated to commence on the 16th.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working on the street lights in the Tasanee project; performed a disconnection in the 300 block of Puyallup Street; installed a new pump and motor at the Cormorant lift station; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the Cormorant lift station installation; cleaned sewer mains; reviewed and approved submittals on the 1st Street project; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew mowed various parks and grounds; assisted an Eagle Scout with his project on the 4th Street trail; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Redistricting: Why It Matters:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County in partnership with the Town is sponsoring a non-partisan discussion of the process to determine our voting districts and how it affects our voice in the democratic process. Thursday, April 19, 2018, 6 PM to 8 PM. Steilacoom Town Hall – 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388.

Pierce Conservation District – Rain Garden Workshop:

Rain Garden Workshop – May 2 – 6 PM – Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388. Free.

Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 2018 Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 6th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. A Public Safety Officer will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition. Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate. A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available if needed.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb via email if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.