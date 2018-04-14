Pierce College’s softball team was rained out today in a doubleheader vs. Bellevue College at Heritage Field on Puyallup’s south hill. The Raiders now have three full doubleheaders to make up before the NWAC Championship Tournament in Spokane on May 17. The Raiders are still hopeful about Saturday’s doubleheader planned in New Westminister, B.C. at Softball City.

There is a weather system that is supposed to fill most of Friday and Saturday in western Washington, but the front is supposed to move further south on Saturday, which could allow for the games to be played. Saturday’s game has been moved up an hour to 11:00 a.m. to help look for the most “sunshine”.

With several teams making up games, the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Portland, OR. was cancelled to allow three more days for teams to make up games. Unfortunately for Pierce, it means few games during the 2018 season for the Raiders. Pierce is currently 5-9 overall, having played only 14 games so far this year. The Raiders had previously canceled the Pre-Season Tournament in Richland, WA. due to available to attend the games over the passes.

Here are the makeup doubleheaders:Monday, 4/16: Make up planned: Pierce vs. Everett at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Field in Everett, WA. (3:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. – Doubleheader)Friday, 4/19: Make up planned: Pierce vs. Bellevue at Heritage Field in Puyallup, WA. (4:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. – Doubleheader)Wednesday, 4/25: Make up planned: Pierce vs. Skagit Valley at Heritage Field in Puyallup, WA. (4:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. – Doubleheader)

No make up dates set:

4/7: Pierce vs. Highline at Heritage Field in Puyallup, WA.

Stay tuned to @PierceAthletic1 on twitter or here at Pierceraiders.com for the latest on rain issues.

Source: Softball Rained Out vs. Bellevue on 4/13. – Pierce College Athletics