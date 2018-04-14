Overnight northbound I-5 lane closures near DuPont

DUPONT – Travelers on northbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in DuPont may encounter overnight lane closures next week while contractor crews working for Sound Transit repaint the rail bridge that spans northbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

Monday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 17

The two left lanes of northbound I-5 will close approaching Mounts Road from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. each following day.

Wednesday, April 18 and Thursday April 19

The two right lanes will close in the same location from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

