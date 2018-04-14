Memory Work: The Politics of Saving Black LGBTQ Culture and History lecture at UPS

Steven G. Fullwood is the former associate curator of the Manuscripts, Archives, and Rare Books division at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. His lecture – titled Memory Work: The Politics of Saving Black LGBTQ Culture and History will be held on Thursday, April 19 (6:30 pm) in the Wheelock Student Center, Rasmussen Rotunda at the University of Puget Sound. It is free and open to the public.

In 1998, he founded the In the Life Archive (ITLA) to aid in the preservation of materials produced by and about LGBTQ people of African descent, and in 2004, he donated the collection to the Schomburg Center.

Fullwood’s work includes co-editing the anthologies and bibliographies Black Gay Genius: Answering Joseph Beam’s Call (2014); To Be Left with the Body (2008); and Carry the Word: A Bibliography of Black LGBTQ Books (2007); as well as articles, essays, and reviews published in Library Journal, Africana Heritage, and other journals.

This event is presented by Chism Lectures in Humanities and Arts.

For directions and a map of the University of Puget Sound campus:pugetsound.edu/directions

For accessibility information please visit pugetsound.edu/accessibility