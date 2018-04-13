The CarMax Foundation and Chloe Clark Elementary School Partner to Increase Play Opportunities for DuPont Kids

Submitted by KaBOOM!

On Wednesday, April 11, more than 200 volunteers from The CarMax Foundation, Chloe Clark Elementary School and the DuPont community joined KaBOOM! to build a kid-inspired playground at Chloe Clark Elementary School. This project is one of several happening across the country during The CarMax Foundation’s “Week of Play,” in partnership with KaBOOM!, to make play more accessible to kids of veterans and military families.

In February, Chloe Clark Elementary School students put crayons to paper and drew their dream playground. The playground was designed based off these drawings and the school community came together to pick the final design. The new play-space includes slides, a climbing dome, “monkey bars,” and sensory sections that include drums.

Volunteers constructed the playground from start to finish in less than six hours. The new playground will serve over 600 kids at Chloe Clark Elementary School.

Play is the business of childhood and is essential to the physical, cognitive, creative, social and emotional development of every kid. It is how kids build strong muscles and healthy bodies; it is how they learn problem-solving, conflict resolution and creativity; it’s how they make friends and build strong bonds with adults. Play is critical to a kid’s ability to thrive.

This playground was granted alongside 10 creative play grants for Imagination Playground™ and Rigamajig as part of The CarMax Foundation’s “Week of Play” from April 9-13. Through these grants, the partners are working to ensure military communities have great PLAY-spaces for kids and families.