New Easier Way to Access Library Services 

Visit reserve.piercecountylibrary. org to book a meeting room by entering your Pierce County Library card number. View the room’s availability, capacity, available equipment and a photo of the room. Be sure to review the new meeting room policy.

Sixteen of the 20 Pierce County Libraries have meeting rooms or conference rooms the community may use for public meetings. Anderson Island, DuPont, Orting, and Tillicum Pierce County Libraries do not have public meeting rooms. The meeting room capacities range from 6 to 240 people. All of the meeting rooms have chairs and tables and some have whiteboards, projection screens and projectors, plasma screens, microphones and other equipment.

Scheduling meetings in the public meeting rooms is free with your Pierce County Library card.

FIND AN EVENT

Explore the calendar feature at calendar.piercecountylibrary. org to find library events near you! Search by location, time frame, event type or age group. Or type a subject into the search box to see what events are available.

Please contact your library with any questions.