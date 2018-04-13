Hunger Walk & 5K Run will help provide dairy and food to families in need

Speed walk, casually stroll, jog, or take a thrilling chip-timed run. Whichever one you choose, you will know that you are helping hungry neighbors get the food they need when you participate in the Hunger Walk & 5K Run.

On May 5, Emergency Food Network will kick off Hunger Awareness Month with the Hunger Walk & 5K Run at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Participants in this 38th annual event will walk or run in a chip-timed 5K around Waughop Lake. Family-friendly activities and live music are also provided at the start/finish line.

“The community’s involvement in this event will have a profound impact on our neighbors who need our help,” said Helen McGovern-Pilant, Executive Director at Emergency Food Network.

Throughout the year, Emergency Food Network distributes a variety of food that is donated by farmers, the government, and community members. However, to ensure there is a reliable source of staple foods available for food pantries, Emergency Food Network also purchases, by the semi-truckload, seven staple items including rice, beans, oats, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and a frozen protein. Because of the success of last year’s Hunger Walk & 5K Run, EFN has now started purchasing dairy – 6,660 half gallons of milk each month. Funds raised at this year’s event with help Emergency Food Network to continue fulfilling the need for dairy and food in the emergency food system.

The Hunger Walk & 5K Run was previously hosted by Associated Ministries. Last year, they passed the leadership of the event on to Emergency Food Network, however, Associated Ministries is still very involved in the event.

Emergency Food Network has seen a great amount of support from local businesses for the Hunger Walk & 5K Run. Event sponsors include Tucci & Sons, Waste Connections, Click! Network, Coordinated Care, Toyota Lift Northwest, and Zack Rosenbloom & Associates.

Can’t make it to the event? You can still participate by registering as Virtual Walker to receive an online fundraising page, event t-shirt, and the same fundraising incentives as other participants.

For more information on attending or volunteering for the Hunger Walk & 5K Run visit www.efoodnet.org/HungerWalk2018.