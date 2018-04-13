First Walmart Pickup Towers Added in Washington + $56 Million in Store Improvements and Innovations

Walmart announced it expects to spend an estimated $56 million over the next year in Washington through the remodeling of 16 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money. The spend is part of Walmart’s total capital expenditures guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for Fiscal Year 2019, which was outlined last October at the company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated in February 2018.

Walmart recently reported strong comp sales growth of 2.1% for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2018, indicating customers are responding well to the company’s business strategy. The plan is to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation during the coming year to make shopping faster and easier for customers in Washington.

“2018 is going to be an exciting year for Walmart in Washington as we continue to focus on serving our customers through innovation and investments, so they can save money and live better,” said Travis Bailey, Walmart Regional General Manager in the Pacific Northwest. “We’ve had a sharp focus on making our store experience second to none and our customers are telling us that our plan is working. Our team is energized and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”

2018 Walmart Remodels in Washington

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:

· Bonney Lake Supercenter, 19205 State Route 410 E

· Covington Store, 17432 SE 270th Pl

· Ephrata Supercenter, 1399 Nat Washington Way

· Everett Store, 11400 Highway 99

· Kennewick Supercenter, 2720 S Quillan St

· Lakewood Supercenter, 7001 Bridgeport Way W

· Oak Harbor Store, 1250 SW Erie St

· Pasco Supercenter, 4820 N Road 68

· Port Angeles Supercenter, 3411 E Kolonels Way

· Richland Supercenter, 2801 Duportail St

· Spanaway Supercenter, 20307 Mountain Hwy E

· Spokane Supercenter, 9212 N Colton St

· Tumwater Supercenter, 5900 Littlerock Rd SW

· Vancouver SE Supercenter, 430 SE 192nd Ave

· Vancouver Store, 9000 NE Highway 99

· Wenatchee Supercenter, 2000 N Wenatchee Ave

2018 Walmart In-store and Online Innovations in Washington

Walmart continues to innovate how it serves customers, helping them save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that empowers customers to shop when, where and how they want.

In addition to continuing to test new technologies that transform how customers shop, Walmart plans to expand several innovative services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including:

(1) Online Grocery Pickup

· Washington customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.

· Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at 15 Washington locations and plans to roll-out approximately 15 more Grocery Pickup locations at area stores in the coming year.

· Walmart Online Grocery Pickup—How it works.

(2) Mobile Express Scan & Go

· Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.

· Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all two Washington Walmart stores including the Lacey Neighborhood Market and Clarkston Supercenter. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.

· Walmart Mobile Express Scan & Go video here: youtu.be/NHzfhDDRgME

(3) Walmart Pickup Towers

· Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.

· Walmart will be bringing the Pickup Tower service to Washington customers, with the first location being announced this summer.

· Walmart Pickup Tower video here: youtu.be/X4c951tg9TM