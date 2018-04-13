The suit claims Daniel Covarrubias fell victim to the same aggressive police tactics that resulted in a $15.3 million civil-rights verdict against Lakewood police, its chief and two officers for the 2013 shooting death of an unarmed African-American man during a standoff.
Source: Family of man killed by police while holding cellphone files federal suit against Lakewood | The Seattle Times
Comments
Steve says
I don’t see any plausible way that the city isn’t responsible. There were citizens across the street watching from a parking lot that said even they could tell he was holding a phone.