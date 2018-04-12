What’s up with the sirens? JBLM training underway

TRAINING ALERT: McChord Field training continues: Expect increased day/night aircraft activity and voice/siren signals over public address system.
The 62nd Airlift Wing on McChord Field continues its training exercise. The exercise began Monday and will conclude Friday morning (April 13).
During the exercise local residents can expect an increased level of aircraft activity during day and nighttime hours.
In addition, residents may also hear the use of the “Giant Voice” public address system on McChord Field. The system is capable of both voice announcements and siren signals. Additionally, the use of ground-burst simulators [simulated explosions] and other pyrotechnics may be heard.
Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Garrison Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852.
Questions about the training may be directed to the 62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office at 253-982-4154
