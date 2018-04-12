Thor is Pet of the Week

Are you looking for a dashing companion who has been likened to the James Bond of dogs? Meet Featured Pet Thor. This sleek and shiny-coated action hero is ready for a high octane lifestyle with an active family. Three-year-old Thor loves to play with toys and would make a great running and/or hiking companion.

Because Thor’s history is unknown, the Pit Bull Terrier mix would need slow and careful introductions to resident dogs or cats, and kids would need to be old enough to handle the enthusiasm of a lively larger dog. Come see if Thor could be your adventure buddy today — #A525644. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.