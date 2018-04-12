Tacoma Musical Playhouse Broadway Brunch

TACOMA, WA – Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP)is hosting its first annual 2018 Broadway Brunch on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at 12:00 pm at the Elks – Allenmore Golf & Event Center.

Join TMP for a Sunday Broadway Brunch starting with Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and appetizers as you peruse the silent auction! TMP’s Broadway Brunch features fantastic food catered by Georgio’s Catering Company that includes a traditional fluffy scramble with bacon, breakfast sausage, and skillet potatoes. Additionally, you can sample Greek Pasta Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, fruit, and mini muffin bites. There will a Dessert Dash, with a variety of desserts each table will be able to choose.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse actors from TMP’s National Award-Winning Cast The Addams Family will be our entertainment singing Broadway tunes.

Participate in a great silent auction with gift baskets, gift certificates and some wonderful once-in-a-lifetime experiences and items for you to consider including a VIP Experience with the cast of The Addams Family at their dress rehearsal before they head to Venice, Florida in June to participate in aactsWorldFest 2018, (front row seats at the rehearsal, photo op, and serenade are included!), a Cheese Making Class by renowned cheese maker and TMP Board Member Robert Ettlinger, a Walk-On Opportunity in the opening show of our 25th Season, a stunning handmade wall hanging/lap quilt to enjoy for years to come, golf and spa packages and many more auction items.

2018 BROADWAY BRUNCH

Sunday, May 6, 2018 | 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Where

Elks – Allenmore Golf & Event Center | 2013 S. Cedar St. Tacoma, WA? 98405?| 253-272-1117

Times

Cost

Single Seats | $50

Seating for 2 or more | $45 per person

Table of 8 | $360

(Please provide your guests names)

A limited number of seats are available for the event so early reservations are encouraged.

You can find tickets for sale at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse Box Office 7116 Sixth Avenue, online at www.tmp.org or charge by phone at 253-565-6867.