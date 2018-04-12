Local Individuals, Businesses, Organizations Honored for Helping Neighbors in Need

On Wednesday, April 11, Emergency Food Network hosted their annual Recognition Breakfast at the STAR Center in Lakewood to recognize important partners in Pierce County’s effort to reduce hunger and food insecurity.

The David P. Ottey Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sharon Snuffin. Sharon has dedicated her life to helping people in need. She has been on the Emergency Food Network Board for almost a decade, was the Chair of their 2.5 million dollar Capacity Campaign, volunteers regularly, and is the most compelling ambassador an organization could need. She describes her relationship with Emergency Food Network as her heart, indicating that nothing could be more important than feeding people. “We are deeply grateful to Sharon Snuffin for sharing her talents, expertise, connections and love for people with us.” said Helen McGovern-Pilant, Executive Director of Emergency Food Network.

Emergency Food Network also honored this year’s recipients of the 2018 Silver Spoon Awards, recognizing individuals, businesses, and organizations who have made a substantial impact on ending food insecurity in our region. By helping Emergency Food Network with its mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry,” recipients of this award model a commitment to giving their time and resources to meet a critical need. This year’s winners are:

Waste Connections – Corporate Partner of the Year

The Safeway and Albertsons Companies Foundation – Foundation Partner

Bates Technical College – Mother Earth Farm Support, Corporate

International Order of the Rainbow for Girls – Mother Earth Farm Support, Civic

Orting Food Bank – John Schultz Partner Food Program

Gordon Thomas Honeywell – Volunteer Service, Group

Stephen Thompson – Volunteer Service, Individual

IBEW Local 483 – Substantial Collection Effort

Fred Meyer/QFC – Food System Support

West Shore Contracting – Capacity Building Campaign Partner

This year’s Recognition Breakfast was made possible by the support of generous sponsors committed to helping Emergency Food Network provide food to the community. Sponsors of the Recognition Breakfast include: Chuckals Office Products, Toyota Lift Northwest, Waste Connections, CHI Franciscan Health, Coordinated Care, DaVita, Financial Insights, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, LLP, Gus Paine Insurance, HomeStreet Bank, IBEW Local 483, LaborWorks Industrial Staffing, MultiCare, Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Pierce College, Port of Tacoma, Snuffin’s Catering, Teamsters Local Union 117, TrueBlue, UFCW Local 367, Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, and Zack Rosenbloom & Associates.

During the event, EFN also announced that May 2018 is Hunger Awareness Month. Pierce County residents are encouraged to get involved in the month of May by choosing at least one or more activities to make a difference in their community. Hunger Awareness Month events and volunteer opportunities can be found by visiting EFN’s website www.efoodnet.org/hunger-awareness-month. Emergency Food Network will kick off Hunger Awareness Month with the Hunger Walk & 5K Run on May 5 at Fort Steilacoom Park. Opportunities to walk, run in the chip-timed 5K, or volunteer at the event are all available. Visit the Hunger Walk & 5K Run website for more information or to register, www.efoodnet.org/hungerwalk2018.