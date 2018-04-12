Little Church on the Prairie Plant Sale – Sunday, April 22nd

Submitted by Little Church Missions/Outreach Committee

Little Church on the Prairie’s Plant Sale will take place on Sunday, April 22nd (8 a.m. – noon) at 6310 Motor Ave. SW, Lakewood, WA. The Early Bird Gets the Worm.

The sale will offer annuals, perennials, veggies, hanging baskets and much more. The sale is open to the public and is held in the Church yard adjacent to the main parking area. The plants are grown by L’Arche Farm and Gardens, founded in 1982. They provide services for adults with developmental disabilities. The proceeds from the sale will support both Little Church’s Moldova mission which provides much needed clothing, shoes, and services and the L’Arche community. For further information contact Shelly Shellabarger at 253-584-6270 or hlssls@comcast.net. Learn more about the L’Arche Community at www.larchetahomahope.org/index.html.