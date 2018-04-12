DuPont Night Out for Youth

Submitted by Tom Riggs, American Legion Post 53

The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host a Night out for Youth on Thursday 19 April 2018 at 5PM at FOB Brewing, 2750 Williamson Pl. N.W. Suite #100 DuPont, WA 98327. FOB is a Veteran Owned Business.

This will be a great evening featuring a delicious BBQ dinner from BBQ Bistro, door prizes from community sponsors, and a dessert auction with decadent desserts from some of the area’s best chef’s. Proceeds will support youth programs here in the south sound. We need your support to make the event great. Happy Hour starts at 5PM (1700), with dinner following at 6PM (1800). Tickets are $30 each and you can purchase them now with PayPal, credit or debit card by clicking on this link bit.ly/2E5w1ig

A very recent example of how we use the money would be the Cub Scouts Blue to Gold Ceremony March 19th at the Girl Scout Hut. Our Post Family fed dinner to 125 Cub Scouts and their families for their banquet. Annually we sponsor Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, JROTC awards, Boys and Girls State Citizenship and Leadership Scholarships, School Awards to graduating boys and girls in 5th, 8th and 12th grades, and local youth baseball teams.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans. If you are a service member or veteran and would like more information on the Legion, or if you would just like to see a Post in action, join us April 19th at FOB.