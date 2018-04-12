The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Did You Know That Fuchsias Can Grow on Your Garden?

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Nancy White

Come and ask questions about these lovely Hardy Perennial Garden Fuchsias!

Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9-5, The Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society will have an information table at Alpine Nursery.

Hardy Perennial Fuchsias Live in the PVFS Garden year round.

Alpine Nursery and Landscaping
17518 79th Ave E
Puyallup, WA 98375
(253) 847-7078

There will be Club and Fuchsia Care handouts. PVFS members will be available from 9-5 to answer your fuchsia questions.

Alpine Nursery has fuchsias available for purchase.

Hope to see you there!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *