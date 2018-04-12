Did You Know That Fuchsias Can Grow on Your Garden?

Submitted by Nancy White

Come and ask questions about these lovely Hardy Perennial Garden Fuchsias!

Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9-5, The Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society will have an information table at Alpine Nursery.

Alpine Nursery and Landscaping

17518 79th Ave E

Puyallup, WA 98375

(253) 847-7078

There will be Club and Fuchsia Care handouts. PVFS members will be available from 9-5 to answer your fuchsia questions.

Alpine Nursery has fuchsias available for purchase.

Hope to see you there!