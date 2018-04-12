Did You Know That Fuchsias Can Grow on Your Garden?

Submitted by Nancy White
Come and ask questions about these lovely Hardy Perennial Garden Fuchsias!
Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9-5, The Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society will have an information table at Alpine Nursery.
Alpine Nursery and Landscaping
17518 79th Ave E
Puyallup, WA 98375
(253) 847-7078
There will be Club and Fuchsia Care handouts. PVFS members will be available from 9-5 to answer your fuchsia questions.
Alpine Nursery has fuchsias available for purchase.
Hope to see you there!
